All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8636 East 97th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8636 East 97th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8636 East 97th Terrace

8636 East 97th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8636 East 97th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time - use promocode DREAMHOME when you apply! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. The kitchen also has brand new white cabinets and a gas stove. There are two living areas in the home with one being toward the front of the home, and the other being a bonus room toward the back. The bonus room also has a fireplace and immediate access to the back wooden deck. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and an attached half bath that can also be entered from the bonus room. The basement area is finished with a 4th and 5th bedroom. The 5th bedroom also has an additional half bath attached. The backyard is spacious and fenced in with a chain link fence, and the home has a 1 car garage in the front. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8636 East 97th Terrace have any available units?
8636 East 97th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8636 East 97th Terrace have?
Some of 8636 East 97th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8636 East 97th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8636 East 97th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8636 East 97th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8636 East 97th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8636 East 97th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8636 East 97th Terrace offers parking.
Does 8636 East 97th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8636 East 97th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8636 East 97th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8636 East 97th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8636 East 97th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8636 East 97th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8636 East 97th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8636 East 97th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary