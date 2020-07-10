8636 East 97th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time - use promocode DREAMHOME when you apply! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. The kitchen also has brand new white cabinets and a gas stove. There are two living areas in the home with one being toward the front of the home, and the other being a bonus room toward the back. The bonus room also has a fireplace and immediate access to the back wooden deck. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and an attached half bath that can also be entered from the bonus room. The basement area is finished with a 4th and 5th bedroom. The 5th bedroom also has an additional half bath attached. The backyard is spacious and fenced in with a chain link fence, and the home has a 1 car garage in the front. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.