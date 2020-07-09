All apartments in Kansas City
8618 E 30th Terrace
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:41 PM

8618 E 30th Terrace

8618 East 30th Terrace · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Location

8618 East 30th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129
Western Blue Township

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d83d46064 ---- This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home sit on two lots almost 2 acres. Some recent upgrades including new roof, new carpet and paint. Kitchen equipped with stove - no refrigerator. The attic is finished and would make great office space. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8618 E 30th Terrace have any available units?
8618 E 30th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8618 E 30th Terrace have?
Some of 8618 E 30th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8618 E 30th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8618 E 30th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8618 E 30th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8618 E 30th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8618 E 30th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8618 E 30th Terrace offers parking.
Does 8618 E 30th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8618 E 30th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8618 E 30th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8618 E 30th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8618 E 30th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8618 E 30th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8618 E 30th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8618 E 30th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

