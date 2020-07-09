8618 E 30th Terrace

Amenities

This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home sit on two lots almost 2 acres. Some recent upgrades including new roof, new carpet and paint. Kitchen equipped with stove - no refrigerator. The attic is finished and would make great office space. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community's Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.