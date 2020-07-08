All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8600 E 97th Terrace
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:25 PM

8600 E 97th Terrace

8600 East 97th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8600 East 97th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/833f5040aa ---- You will love the remarkable amount of space in this home and the convenient location!

The side split design offers separation between the living space and the bedrooms, allowing a high level of privacy and noise reduction. The bedrooms offer ample space and the bathrooms are a full size with bathtub/ shower combination for everyone\'s comfort.

The efficient kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry and counter space, as well as including the basic appliances. You will love the beautiful fireplace in the living room, perfect to stay warm during the cold winter nights.

Large, flat back yard for a garden or playspace. Come see the possibility!

More details and pictures coming soon!

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1050.00 breaks down as follows:
Holding fee of $1050.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Non-refundable fee of $350.00
Refundable deposit of $6000.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1050 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Subdivision: N/A Nearest Cross Street: Wallace Ave/ Spring Valley Rd Square Footage: 1152 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/9/20 House Number: 8600 Bathroom: 2 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Service or companion animals only Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Bonus Rec Room Disposal Filter Easy Program Gas Fireplace Granite Countertop Laundry Area Inside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 E 97th Terrace have any available units?
8600 E 97th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8600 E 97th Terrace have?
Some of 8600 E 97th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 E 97th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8600 E 97th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 E 97th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8600 E 97th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8600 E 97th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8600 E 97th Terrace offers parking.
Does 8600 E 97th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8600 E 97th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 E 97th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8600 E 97th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8600 E 97th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8600 E 97th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 E 97th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8600 E 97th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

