8600 E 97th Terrace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/833f5040aa ---- You will love the remarkable amount of space in this home and the convenient location!



The side split design offers separation between the living space and the bedrooms, allowing a high level of privacy and noise reduction. The bedrooms offer ample space and the bathrooms are a full size with bathtub/ shower combination for everyone\'s comfort.



The efficient kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry and counter space, as well as including the basic appliances. You will love the beautiful fireplace in the living room, perfect to stay warm during the cold winter nights.



Large, flat back yard for a garden or playspace. Come see the possibility!



More details and pictures coming soon!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1050.00 breaks down as follows:

Holding fee of $1050.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Non-refundable fee of $350.00

Refundable deposit of $6000.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



