Kansas City, MO
8505 E 92nd Place
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

8505 E 92nd Place

8505 East 92nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

8505 East 92nd Place, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Recently Remodeled Home with 2 new Bathrooms - This South KC Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The house has been recently remodeled throughout. The kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. The house has beautifully finished hardwood floors. There is plenty of storage area in the basement. There is a private driveway with off-street parking for 2 cars. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $1095.00 Per Month

(RLNE5680708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 E 92nd Place have any available units?
8505 E 92nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8505 E 92nd Place have?
Some of 8505 E 92nd Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8505 E 92nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
8505 E 92nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 E 92nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8505 E 92nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 8505 E 92nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 8505 E 92nd Place offers parking.
Does 8505 E 92nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8505 E 92nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 E 92nd Place have a pool?
No, 8505 E 92nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 8505 E 92nd Place have accessible units?
No, 8505 E 92nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 E 92nd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8505 E 92nd Place has units with dishwashers.

