Kansas City, MO
8503 East 92 Place
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:54 PM

8503 East 92 Place

8503 East 92nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

8503 East 92nd Place, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You really must come and check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home located just off Banniser Rd. and James A Reed Rd. making it ideal for any city commuter!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, this place has tons of charm you are sure to fall in love with.

The kitchen has been is bright and clean with newer appliances and tile. You will find that same tile in the updated bathrooms!

Our favorite part of this home is the front porch, it is huge and provides plenty of room for your entire family to enjoy cool summer nights!

Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8503 East 92 Place have any available units?
8503 East 92 Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8503 East 92 Place have?
Some of 8503 East 92 Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8503 East 92 Place currently offering any rent specials?
8503 East 92 Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8503 East 92 Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8503 East 92 Place is pet friendly.
Does 8503 East 92 Place offer parking?
No, 8503 East 92 Place does not offer parking.
Does 8503 East 92 Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8503 East 92 Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8503 East 92 Place have a pool?
No, 8503 East 92 Place does not have a pool.
Does 8503 East 92 Place have accessible units?
No, 8503 East 92 Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8503 East 92 Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8503 East 92 Place does not have units with dishwashers.

