8503 East 92 Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You really must come and check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home located just off Banniser Rd. and James A Reed Rd. making it ideal for any city commuter!



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, this place has tons of charm you are sure to fall in love with.



The kitchen has been is bright and clean with newer appliances and tile. You will find that same tile in the updated bathrooms!



Our favorite part of this home is the front porch, it is huge and provides plenty of room for your entire family to enjoy cool summer nights!



Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.