All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 846 E 72nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
846 E 72nd St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

846 E 72nd St

846 East 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

846 East 72nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This charming 2 bedroom is brand new on the inside! Just finished rehab! Brand new kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite countertops! All new flooring!

Visit our website rentingkc.com or call our office at 913-583-1515 to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 E 72nd St have any available units?
846 E 72nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 E 72nd St have?
Some of 846 E 72nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 E 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
846 E 72nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 E 72nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 846 E 72nd St is pet friendly.
Does 846 E 72nd St offer parking?
Yes, 846 E 72nd St offers parking.
Does 846 E 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 E 72nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 E 72nd St have a pool?
No, 846 E 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 846 E 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 846 E 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 846 E 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 846 E 72nd St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary