Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
846 E 72nd St
846 East 72nd Street
No Longer Available
Location
846 East 72nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This charming 2 bedroom is brand new on the inside! Just finished rehab! Brand new kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite countertops! All new flooring!
Visit our website rentingkc.com or call our office at 913-583-1515 to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 846 E 72nd St have any available units?
846 E 72nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 846 E 72nd St have?
Some of 846 E 72nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 846 E 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
846 E 72nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 E 72nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 846 E 72nd St is pet friendly.
Does 846 E 72nd St offer parking?
Yes, 846 E 72nd St offers parking.
Does 846 E 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 E 72nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 E 72nd St have a pool?
No, 846 E 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 846 E 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 846 E 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 846 E 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 846 E 72nd St has units with dishwashers.
