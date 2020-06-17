8419 North East 107th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another Great Listing From Diana and Renters Warehouse! Available 8/15. Enjoy this nice galley kitchen w/newer appliances. Kitchen opens to large family room w/ fireplace. Outside newer deck and beautiful landscaping. Upstairs 3 large bedrooms with large closets & 2nd floor laundry! Finished walk out basement! Must make 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions, able to pass criminal background check. $45 App fee per adult and a $300 non refundable pet fee. NO SAME DAY SHOWINGS, MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON July 15, 2020.