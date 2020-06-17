All apartments in Kansas City
8419 North East 107th Ter
8419 North East 107th Ter

8419 NE 107th Ter · (816) 208-8351
Location

8419 NE 107th Ter, Kansas City, MO 64157

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another Great Listing From Diana and Renters Warehouse! Available 8/15. Enjoy this nice galley kitchen w/newer appliances. Kitchen opens to large family room w/ fireplace. Outside newer deck and beautiful landscaping. Upstairs 3 large bedrooms with large closets & 2nd floor laundry! Finished walk out basement! Must make 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions, able to pass criminal background check. $45 App fee per adult and a $300 non refundable pet fee. NO SAME DAY SHOWINGS, MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON July 15, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8419 North East 107th Ter have any available units?
8419 North East 107th Ter has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8419 North East 107th Ter have?
Some of 8419 North East 107th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8419 North East 107th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8419 North East 107th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8419 North East 107th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 8419 North East 107th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 8419 North East 107th Ter offer parking?
No, 8419 North East 107th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 8419 North East 107th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8419 North East 107th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8419 North East 107th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 8419 North East 107th Ter has a pool.
Does 8419 North East 107th Ter have accessible units?
No, 8419 North East 107th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8419 North East 107th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 8419 North East 107th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
