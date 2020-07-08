8405 Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

This home is located on a quiet, adorable street just off 85th and Main St, close to shopping, entertainment and more!



Featuring a great main level living space with a bright and sunny living room that flows perfectly to the completely renovated kitchen and huge sunroom off the back of the home. There are also 2 bedrooms and 1 bath located on the main floor and the 3rd bedroom located on the 2nd floor with its own half bath.



This home also features a partially finished basement with a 4th room that could be used as an additional bedroom or living space. The garage is located on the back of the home and offers tons of additional storage. The backyard is fully fenced and backs up onto the trolly trail, very private and secure!



Make sure to check out this adorable property today before it's to0 late!!!



