All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8405 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8405 Main Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8405 Main Street

8405 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8405 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This home is located on a quiet, adorable street just off 85th and Main St, close to shopping, entertainment and more!

Featuring a great main level living space with a bright and sunny living room that flows perfectly to the completely renovated kitchen and huge sunroom off the back of the home.  There are also 2 bedrooms and 1 bath located on the main floor and the 3rd bedroom located on the 2nd floor with its own half bath.

This home also features a partially finished basement with a 4th room that could be used as an additional bedroom or living space.  The garage is located on the back of the home and offers tons of additional storage.  The backyard is fully fenced and backs up onto the trolly trail, very private and secure!

Make sure to check out this adorable property today before it's to0 late!!!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 Main Street have any available units?
8405 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8405 Main Street have?
Some of 8405 Main Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8405 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
8405 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8405 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 8405 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 8405 Main Street offers parking.
Does 8405 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8405 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 Main Street have a pool?
No, 8405 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 8405 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 8405 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8405 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary