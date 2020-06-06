All apartments in Kansas City
8401 Lydia Ave
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

8401 Lydia Ave

8401 Lydia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8401 Lydia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Newly Renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath House -
Dont miss out on this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath house.

This home right off of Troost and 85th St. features beautiful hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances, a newly refurbished bathroom and a spacious backyard.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City. It is surrounded by plenty of shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This home does not accept voucher programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5177241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 Lydia Ave have any available units?
8401 Lydia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8401 Lydia Ave have?
Some of 8401 Lydia Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 Lydia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8401 Lydia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 Lydia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8401 Lydia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8401 Lydia Ave offer parking?
No, 8401 Lydia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8401 Lydia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8401 Lydia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 Lydia Ave have a pool?
No, 8401 Lydia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8401 Lydia Ave have accessible units?
No, 8401 Lydia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 Lydia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8401 Lydia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

