8401 Lydia Ave

Amenities
Gorgeous Newly Renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath House -
Dont miss out on this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath house.
This home right off of Troost and 85th St. features beautiful hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances, a newly refurbished bathroom and a spacious backyard.
This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City. It is surrounded by plenty of shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
(RLNE5177241)