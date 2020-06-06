8401 Lydia Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Gorgeous Newly Renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath House -

Dont miss out on this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath house.



This home right off of Troost and 85th St. features beautiful hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances, a newly refurbished bathroom and a spacious backyard.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City. It is surrounded by plenty of shops, restaurants, and entertainment.



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This home does not accept voucher programs*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5177241)