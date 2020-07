Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8400 Wabash ~ Center District Schools! Move in NOW - READY NOW!

This recently updated 2 bed, 1 bath Center School District home comes with a large backyard, fridge, stove, Washer and dryer hook ups and fresh paint throughout!

Application fee is ONLY $35 per adult. Pets welcome additional with non-refundable fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care/ snow removal. Must make 3.25 the rent, no evictions in the last 3 years.



Call about our MOVE IN SPECIAL!



