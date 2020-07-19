8332 N Spruce Ave, Kansas City, MO 64119 Ridgefield
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 3 Bedroom with 2.5 Bath. Very spacious and tons of storage. Kitchen has all of the ammenities and latest updates. Unit is only 3 years old. Call today to make this your new place to call home.
Other Features: Gas Heat Pump System Lawn Care Provided by HOA 4 Plex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8332 North Spruce Avenue have any available units?
8332 North Spruce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.