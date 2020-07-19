All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8332 North Spruce Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8332 North Spruce Avenue
Last updated April 23 2019 at 2:04 AM

8332 North Spruce Avenue

8332 N Spruce Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8332 N Spruce Ave, Kansas City, MO 64119
Ridgefield

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 3 Bedroom with 2.5 Bath. Very spacious and tons of storage. Kitchen has all of the ammenities and latest updates. Unit is only 3 years old. Call today to make this your new place to call home.

Other Features:
Gas Heat Pump System
Lawn Care Provided by HOA
4 Plex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8332 North Spruce Avenue have any available units?
8332 North Spruce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8332 North Spruce Avenue have?
Some of 8332 North Spruce Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8332 North Spruce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8332 North Spruce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8332 North Spruce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8332 North Spruce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8332 North Spruce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8332 North Spruce Avenue offers parking.
Does 8332 North Spruce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8332 North Spruce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8332 North Spruce Avenue have a pool?
No, 8332 North Spruce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8332 North Spruce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8332 North Spruce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8332 North Spruce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8332 North Spruce Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary