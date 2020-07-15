All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

8332 N Spruce Ave

8332 North Spruce Avenue · (913) 839-2953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8332 North Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8332 N Spruce Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8332 N Spruce Ave Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Like-New KCMO Townhome-Showings Begin in LATE JULY! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve. If you found this unit on any of those places please call 913.839.2953
Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1994129?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

PICTURES COMING SOON!! Spacious 3 bedroom unit offers a variety of options! Room on main floor has extra wide doors, a walk in closet and en suite bathroom with sit down shower. It can be used as a Master Bedroom, office, den, or even a dining room and offers access to a roomy back patio. Second floor has two large bedrooms with huge closets and full bath. This floor plan also includes a washer and dryer, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets with built in wine rack, pantry, ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances, wrought iron spindles, ceiling fans in every room, and attached single car garage.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5889045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8332 N Spruce Ave have any available units?
8332 N Spruce Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8332 N Spruce Ave have?
Some of 8332 N Spruce Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8332 N Spruce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8332 N Spruce Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8332 N Spruce Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8332 N Spruce Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8332 N Spruce Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8332 N Spruce Ave offers parking.
Does 8332 N Spruce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8332 N Spruce Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8332 N Spruce Ave have a pool?
No, 8332 N Spruce Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8332 N Spruce Ave have accessible units?
No, 8332 N Spruce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8332 N Spruce Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8332 N Spruce Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
