Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8310 Northeast 112th Street
Last updated January 27 2020 at 5:12 PM

8310 Northeast 112th Street

8310 NE 112 St · No Longer Available
Location

8310 NE 112 St, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This cute home is a 3 bed 2 bath split level home. This home is amazing with wood like flooring through out the main living level. The master has an updated bathroom attached to it with a stand up shower. The basement is finished with an extra living space. The laundry is also in the basement. The backyard has a large deck and it has a 4 ft wooden fence. Come check out this home today before its gone. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8310 Northeast 112th Street have any available units?
8310 Northeast 112th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8310 Northeast 112th Street have?
Some of 8310 Northeast 112th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8310 Northeast 112th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8310 Northeast 112th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 Northeast 112th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8310 Northeast 112th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8310 Northeast 112th Street offer parking?
No, 8310 Northeast 112th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8310 Northeast 112th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8310 Northeast 112th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 Northeast 112th Street have a pool?
No, 8310 Northeast 112th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8310 Northeast 112th Street have accessible units?
No, 8310 Northeast 112th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 Northeast 112th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8310 Northeast 112th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
