8310 Northeast 112th Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This cute home is a 3 bed 2 bath split level home. This home is amazing with wood like flooring through out the main living level. The master has an updated bathroom attached to it with a stand up shower. The basement is finished with an extra living space. The laundry is also in the basement. The backyard has a large deck and it has a 4 ft wooden fence. Come check out this home today before its gone. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.