Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Granite Counter Tops, Tile Back Splash! - Granite counter tops, tile back splash. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors. Very open floor plan. Oil rubbed bronze fixtures. Custom tile in master and main bathrooms. Circle Drive. This is a must see.



Professionally managed by top rated management company with easy online rent payments and work orders. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/239953



(RLNE3970748)