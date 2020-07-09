8212 North Revere Court

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage located in Park Hill School District! Living room and kitchen has been remodeled and updated. Kitchen is furnished with all new tile, granite, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinets for storage. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Formal dining room and bar top kitchen seating. Living room has vaulted ceilings, electric fireplace, large windows for lots of sunlight, and wood flooring throughout first level. Master is on the main floor with walk in closet, large master bath with double vanities. Laundry hookups in closet located on main level. Extra large bedrooms upstairs as well as a full bathroom. New exterior paint coming this summer!!! HOA includes lawn care and snow removal. Pets are possible with approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet...prefers no dogs. This is a non-smoking home.

Contact us to schedule a showing.