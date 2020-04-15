All apartments in Kansas City
815 E 121st Terrace

815 East 121st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

815 East 121st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64146
Mission Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c02e5c0f0 ----
HALF OFF FIRST MONTH\'S RENT!

This large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage town home has so much to offer! Satellite Service Ready for set up, equipment included!

The living room is spacious and provides a ceiling fan and a fire place.

In the kitchen you?ll find an up to date fridge with ice and water in the door and lots of cabinet space for storage. Additionally, it features a stove/oven and dishwasher!

Bedrooms are all great sized with and have large closets.

The master bedroom has attached bathroom with great vanity and a walk in shower!

There is also a half bath and laundry area located right off the kitchen.

Don\'t forget about the amazing 2 car garage!

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. s Rent

Filter Easy Program
Laundry Area Inside
No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 E 121st Terrace have any available units?
815 E 121st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 E 121st Terrace have?
Some of 815 E 121st Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 E 121st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
815 E 121st Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 E 121st Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 815 E 121st Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 815 E 121st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 815 E 121st Terrace does offer parking.
Does 815 E 121st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 E 121st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 E 121st Terrace have a pool?
No, 815 E 121st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 815 E 121st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 815 E 121st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 815 E 121st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 E 121st Terrace has units with dishwashers.
