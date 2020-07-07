All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8125 E 100th Terr Ct
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

8125 E 100th Terr Ct

8125 East 100th Court · No Longer Available
Location

8125 East 100th Court, Kansas City, MO 64134
Bannister Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BDRM 2.5bath townhome South KC - $900 - This is a lovely three bedroom townhome with 2.5 baths on a south KC cul-de-sac. Townhome includes garage and washer/dryer hookups. All kitchen appliances included. Renter pays $700 full refundable security deposit ($950 for poor credit); pets allowed for $300 pet fee (half refundable) and montlhy $25 pet fee. Questions? 816-922-9932 call and leave message or text. Video showing to be uploaded as soon as possible. See attached pics.

App Fee $45 for first adult/ $15 for each adult after that.
Maximum occupancy: 6

(RLNE5725957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8125 E 100th Terr Ct have any available units?
8125 E 100th Terr Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8125 E 100th Terr Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8125 E 100th Terr Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8125 E 100th Terr Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8125 E 100th Terr Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8125 E 100th Terr Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8125 E 100th Terr Ct offers parking.
Does 8125 E 100th Terr Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8125 E 100th Terr Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8125 E 100th Terr Ct have a pool?
No, 8125 E 100th Terr Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8125 E 100th Terr Ct have accessible units?
No, 8125 E 100th Terr Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8125 E 100th Terr Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8125 E 100th Terr Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8125 E 100th Terr Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8125 E 100th Terr Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

