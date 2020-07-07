8125 E 100th Terr Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

3 BDRM 2.5bath townhome South KC - $900 - This is a lovely three bedroom townhome with 2.5 baths on a south KC cul-de-sac. Townhome includes garage and washer/dryer hookups. All kitchen appliances included. Renter pays $700 full refundable security deposit ($950 for poor credit); pets allowed for $300 pet fee (half refundable) and montlhy $25 pet fee. Questions? 816-922-9932 call and leave message or text. Video showing to be uploaded as soon as possible. See attached pics.



App Fee $45 for first adult/ $15 for each adult after that.

Maximum occupancy: 6



