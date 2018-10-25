All apartments in Kansas City
8124 Mcgee St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8124 Mcgee St

8124 Mcgee St
Location

8124 Mcgee St, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
8124 Mcgee St,
Kansas City, MO 64114
3 bedroom/1 bathroom
$995/month
This home is set up on Rently for self showing. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/711328?source=marketing

This house sits high on a hill on quiet McGee St. Ranch style with a basement. The kitchen has tiled floor and appliances include the fridge, stove and dishwasher. Plenty of storage and cabinet space throughout.

The large living room makes a great entertainment area. Carpeted throughout this home is very comfortable. There is a one car garage with electric opener. Screened in back porch, large fenced in back yard and plenty of open space. The basement is unfinished and has washer/dryer hook ups.

Waldo homes don't last long so call us today! This home is set up for agent viewings. Please contact our Leasing Manager to schedule your showing.

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit http://www.adastrarealty.com/kansas-city-homes-for-rent#ad/1023108 for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

