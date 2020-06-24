All apartments in Kansas City
8111 North Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

8111 North Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO 64118
Jefferson Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 880 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features plush carpeting throughout, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8111 North Jefferson Street have any available units?
8111 North Jefferson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8111 North Jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
8111 North Jefferson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8111 North Jefferson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8111 North Jefferson Street is pet friendly.
Does 8111 North Jefferson Street offer parking?
Yes, 8111 North Jefferson Street offers parking.
Does 8111 North Jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8111 North Jefferson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8111 North Jefferson Street have a pool?
No, 8111 North Jefferson Street does not have a pool.
Does 8111 North Jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 8111 North Jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8111 North Jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8111 North Jefferson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8111 North Jefferson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8111 North Jefferson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
