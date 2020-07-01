All apartments in Kansas City
8044 Wabash Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

8044 Wabash Avenue

8044 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

8044 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bd 1 ba great location - 8044 Wabash Ave, Kansas City, MO is a ranch style family home that contains 768 sq ft and was built in 1950. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

Vouchers Welcome.
Huge yard
Appliances included: Dishwasher, Range / Oven, Refrigerator.

Showings after Dec. 26th
Text Janel for a showing 307-286-0304

No Pets
No Smoking
Monthly Rent: $850.00
Application Fee: 45.00
Security deposit: $850.00

https://treasure.appfolio.com/listings/detail/44785c06-e36a-465f-80c2-ba807e784482

(RLNE5420006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8044 Wabash Avenue have any available units?
8044 Wabash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8044 Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 8044 Wabash Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8044 Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8044 Wabash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8044 Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8044 Wabash Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8044 Wabash Avenue offer parking?
No, 8044 Wabash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8044 Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8044 Wabash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8044 Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 8044 Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8044 Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8044 Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8044 Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8044 Wabash Avenue has units with dishwashers.

