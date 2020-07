Amenities

Clean and Bright! Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom This recently updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in KC, has plenty to offer! New carpeting throughout. Spacious open living room. Formal dining area. Kitchen has tons of cabinets for storage and counter space! Large bedrooms! Basement is unfinished, shared garage and storage area. Clean and neat. Call KPMAdvantage at (913) 777-1302 for a showing today!