7940 NE 53rd Ter
7940 NE 53rd Ter

7940 Northeast 53rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7940 Northeast 53rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
How Fresh is this 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home? Located close to all the Northland has to offer. This home has been well cared for. The deck is great for summer and fall nights!
Large yard.

*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 Per Person application Fee, our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7940 NE 53rd Ter have any available units?
7940 NE 53rd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7940 NE 53rd Ter have?
Some of 7940 NE 53rd Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7940 NE 53rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7940 NE 53rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 NE 53rd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 7940 NE 53rd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 7940 NE 53rd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7940 NE 53rd Ter offers parking.
Does 7940 NE 53rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7940 NE 53rd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 NE 53rd Ter have a pool?
No, 7940 NE 53rd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7940 NE 53rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 7940 NE 53rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 NE 53rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7940 NE 53rd Ter has units with dishwashers.
