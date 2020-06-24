7932 E 71st St

Amenities

This 1288 Sq ft property was built in 1959 has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Super nice. Completely renovated ranch home with brand new carpet, flooring, bathrooms and Kitchen. Enjoy updated fixtures that add extra high end quality to the already stunning interior of this home. New paint, new appliances (not pictured) spacious rooms and large open back yard make this home one you do not want to miss. View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity