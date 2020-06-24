All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7932 E 71st St

7932 East 71st Street · No Longer Available
Location

7932 East 71st Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
East Swope Highlands

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 1288 Sq ft property was built in 1959 has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Super nice. Completely renovated ranch home with brand new carpet, flooring, bathrooms and Kitchen. Enjoy updated fixtures that add extra high end quality to the already stunning interior of this home. New paint, new appliances (not pictured) spacious rooms and large open back yard make this home one you do not want to miss. View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7932 E 71st St have any available units?
7932 E 71st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7932 E 71st St currently offering any rent specials?
7932 E 71st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7932 E 71st St pet-friendly?
No, 7932 E 71st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7932 E 71st St offer parking?
No, 7932 E 71st St does not offer parking.
Does 7932 E 71st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7932 E 71st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7932 E 71st St have a pool?
No, 7932 E 71st St does not have a pool.
Does 7932 E 71st St have accessible units?
No, 7932 E 71st St does not have accessible units.
Does 7932 E 71st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7932 E 71st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7932 E 71st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7932 E 71st St does not have units with air conditioning.
