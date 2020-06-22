All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7924 Northeast 55th Street

7924 NE 55 St · No Longer Available
Location

7924 NE 55 St, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This cute 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath rental home is coming back on the market and is sure to go quick!

Featuring a spacious layout with large kitchen, living and dining on the main floor, with an additional living space in the basement. The basement also features a full wet bar and cozy fireplace!

This home also has a large backyard and deck, perfect for entertaining! It is located just north of Worlds of Fun and south of the Ford assembly plant!

Access to the basement is in the garage, make sure to go down and check out all the additional space!

Make sure to contact us on this property today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*.
*This home does not accept any voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7924 Northeast 55th Street have any available units?
7924 Northeast 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7924 Northeast 55th Street have?
Some of 7924 Northeast 55th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7924 Northeast 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7924 Northeast 55th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7924 Northeast 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7924 Northeast 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7924 Northeast 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7924 Northeast 55th Street does offer parking.
Does 7924 Northeast 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7924 Northeast 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7924 Northeast 55th Street have a pool?
No, 7924 Northeast 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7924 Northeast 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 7924 Northeast 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7924 Northeast 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7924 Northeast 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
