7924 Northeast 55th Street

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This cute 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath rental home is coming back on the market and is sure to go quick!



Featuring a spacious layout with large kitchen, living and dining on the main floor, with an additional living space in the basement. The basement also features a full wet bar and cozy fireplace!



This home also has a large backyard and deck, perfect for entertaining! It is located just north of Worlds of Fun and south of the Ford assembly plant!



Access to the basement is in the garage, make sure to go down and check out all the additional space!



Make sure to contact us on this property today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*.

*This home does not accept any voucher programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.