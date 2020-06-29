7913 Madison Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

SUPER cute updated Cape Cod in Waldo with unique OPEN floor. Oozing with charm: arched doorways, beautifully finished hardwoods, vintage neutral bath tile, dormers & cove ceilings. Nice center island kitchen, opens to dining & spacious family room. Finished partial basement ready for your decorating. Large oversized 4th bedroom in basement. Kitchen is easily accessible from family and dining rooms. Back patio is nice for grilling in the evening shade. Sunny Side Park is just a few blocks away. Two-car driveway, which is rare for the area. Cyclists, walkers, and runners are a common sight.