7804 East 108 Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in the Ruskin neighborhood, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. It features a dining room, central air, nice unfinished basement, garage, laundry hookups, fenced yard, kitchen appliances and is close to shopping and eateries. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac.



$40 app fee

$750 rent / $600 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.



No Vouchers



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.