Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7804 East 108 Terrace

7804 East 108th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7804 East 108th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in the Ruskin neighborhood, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. It features a dining room, central air, nice unfinished basement, garage, laundry hookups, fenced yard, kitchen appliances and is close to shopping and eateries. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac.

$40 app fee
$750 rent / $600 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

No Vouchers

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

