All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7803 East 111th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7803 East 111th Terrace
Last updated March 12 2020 at 4:12 PM

7803 East 111th Terrace

7803 East 111th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7803 East 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready to be yours! Bright living room with large windows. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and and opens to the dining area. All the living area on one floor with a large unfinished basement for additional storage. Wash/dryer hookups are in the basement as well. Great open floor plan with builts-in the living room and possible office/den off the living room. Four nice-sized bedrooms with ceiling fans! Master bedroom has it's own full bathroom. Large backyard is great for entertaining.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7803 East 111th Terrace have any available units?
7803 East 111th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7803 East 111th Terrace have?
Some of 7803 East 111th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7803 East 111th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7803 East 111th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7803 East 111th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7803 East 111th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7803 East 111th Terrace offer parking?
No, 7803 East 111th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7803 East 111th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7803 East 111th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7803 East 111th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7803 East 111th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7803 East 111th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7803 East 111th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7803 East 111th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7803 East 111th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary