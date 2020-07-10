7803 East 111th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready to be yours! Bright living room with large windows. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and and opens to the dining area. All the living area on one floor with a large unfinished basement for additional storage. Wash/dryer hookups are in the basement as well. Great open floor plan with builts-in the living room and possible office/den off the living room. Four nice-sized bedrooms with ceiling fans! Master bedroom has it's own full bathroom. Large backyard is great for entertaining.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now



