Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

Available 07/02/19 Waldo Charmer - Property Id: 2370



4 bedroom, 1.5 bath in Waldo! The living room has hardwood floors, kitchen has tile, and the bedrooms are carpeted. Fenced in backyard with nice sized deck. Washer/dryer is included. The house is Google Fiber ready. 18 minutes from downtown KC! 1,252 square feet built in 1954.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/2370

Property Id 2370



(RLNE4862922)