Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:43 PM

7633 Baltimore Avenue - B

7633 Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7633 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this perfect location in Waldo! Easy walking distance to restaurants and nightlife!
This duplex is wrapping up a full renovation!
Start off by stepping into your large living space with modern paint and new windows throughout.
From the open living room, enjoy your new kitchen with white shaker cabinets, gray/white granite countertops, white subway tile and stainless steel appliances! Refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.
Separate dining space off the kitchen for additional space to entertain! Just off the dining room is the sliding door to the backyard.
Rounding out the main floor is a half bath, so convenient for your guests!
Upstairs you can revel in the privacy these 2nd floor bedrooms offer. The larger bedroom features 2 closets and so much storage!
Joining the bedrooms upstairs is a full bath with beautiful subway tile, fresh vanity and gray tile!
The original hardwood floors throughout have been refinished and compliment this beautiful renovation!
Enjoy the efficiency of new electrical, plumbing and new AC units!
Each duplex comes with one garage parking space. Owner provides one washer/dryer set on-site for tenants to share. Second basement space can be used as shared storage between tenants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7633 Baltimore Avenue - B have any available units?
7633 Baltimore Avenue - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7633 Baltimore Avenue - B have?
Some of 7633 Baltimore Avenue - B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7633 Baltimore Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
7633 Baltimore Avenue - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7633 Baltimore Avenue - B pet-friendly?
No, 7633 Baltimore Avenue - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7633 Baltimore Avenue - B offer parking?
Yes, 7633 Baltimore Avenue - B offers parking.
Does 7633 Baltimore Avenue - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7633 Baltimore Avenue - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7633 Baltimore Avenue - B have a pool?
No, 7633 Baltimore Avenue - B does not have a pool.
Does 7633 Baltimore Avenue - B have accessible units?
No, 7633 Baltimore Avenue - B does not have accessible units.
Does 7633 Baltimore Avenue - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7633 Baltimore Avenue - B has units with dishwashers.
