7633 Baltimore Avenue - B

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss out on this perfect location in Waldo! Easy walking distance to restaurants and nightlife!

This duplex is wrapping up a full renovation!

Start off by stepping into your large living space with modern paint and new windows throughout.

From the open living room, enjoy your new kitchen with white shaker cabinets, gray/white granite countertops, white subway tile and stainless steel appliances! Refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.

Separate dining space off the kitchen for additional space to entertain! Just off the dining room is the sliding door to the backyard.

Rounding out the main floor is a half bath, so convenient for your guests!

Upstairs you can revel in the privacy these 2nd floor bedrooms offer. The larger bedroom features 2 closets and so much storage!

Joining the bedrooms upstairs is a full bath with beautiful subway tile, fresh vanity and gray tile!

The original hardwood floors throughout have been refinished and compliment this beautiful renovation!

Enjoy the efficiency of new electrical, plumbing and new AC units!

Each duplex comes with one garage parking space. Owner provides one washer/dryer set on-site for tenants to share. Second basement space can be used as shared storage between tenants!