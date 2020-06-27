All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
7611 East 108th Street
7611 East 108th Street

7611 East 108th Street · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

7611 East 108th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated 3 bed 2 bath home. Cabinets, counter tops, and flooring have all been replaced. Appliances are included. Master bathroom with shower. Fenced back yard. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7611 East 108th Street have any available units?
7611 East 108th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7611 East 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7611 East 108th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 East 108th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7611 East 108th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7611 East 108th Street offer parking?
No, 7611 East 108th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7611 East 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7611 East 108th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 East 108th Street have a pool?
No, 7611 East 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7611 East 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 7611 East 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 East 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7611 East 108th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7611 East 108th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7611 East 108th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
