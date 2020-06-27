7611 East 108th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely renovated 3 bed 2 bath home. Cabinets, counter tops, and flooring have all been replaced. Appliances are included. Master bathroom with shower. Fenced back yard. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.