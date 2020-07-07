All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:59 PM

7431 Highland Avenue

7431 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7431 Highland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Vouchers are Welcome LARGE and very nice 3bd 1.5/ 2 bath home with both hardwood floors and carpeted bedrooms,perfect for a family! Large eat in kitchen! Also has a huge front and back yard. You don't want to miss this one if your looking for space this is it!
$1050.00a month with $1050.00 deposit This is a 18 month Lease
Go to Trehkc.com to put in application app fee $40 for anyone over the age of 18
$75 app fee for married couples
Housing Vouchers are WelcomeLARGE and very nice 4bd 2 bath home with both hardwood floors and carpeted bedrooms,perfect for a family! Large eat in kitchen! Also has a huge front and back yard. You don't want to miss this one if your looking for space this is it!
$1050.00 a month with $1050.00 deposit
Go to Trehkc.com to put in application app fee $40 for anyone over the age of 18
$75 app fee for married couples

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7431 Highland Avenue have any available units?
7431 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7431 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 7431 Highland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7431 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7431 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7431 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7431 Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7431 Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 7431 Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7431 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7431 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7431 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 7431 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7431 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7431 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7431 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7431 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

