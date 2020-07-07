7431 Highland Avenue

Amenities
Vouchers are Welcome LARGE and very nice 3bd 1.5/ 2 bath home with both hardwood floors and carpeted bedrooms,perfect for a family! Large eat in kitchen! Also has a huge front and back yard. You don't want to miss this one if your looking for space this is it!
$1050.00a month with $1050.00 deposit This is a 18 month Lease
Go to Trehkc.com to put in application app fee $40 for anyone over the age of 18
$75 app fee for married couples
Housing Vouchers are WelcomeLARGE and very nice 4bd 2 bath home with both hardwood floors and carpeted bedrooms,perfect for a family! Large eat in kitchen! Also has a huge front and back yard. You don't want to miss this one if your looking for space this is it!
$1050.00 a month with $1050.00 deposit
Go to Trehkc.com to put in application app fee $40 for anyone over the age of 18
$75 app fee for married couples