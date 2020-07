Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

2 bd house in Raytown School District.

Beautiful country like setting yet close to all that the city has to offer.



Big Kitchen and Dining Room, plus bonus room for office, study or play room. Refinished hardwood floors in both bedrooms.



Hang out on the front porch or the covered deck in back, overlooking the huge back yard.



No Pets



This one won't last long at this price.

Text or Email Robert now to see this home before it's gone!