7404 Tracy Avenue.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5865dc9091 ---- Another great rental from 333 Rent! You\'ll love all the cabinet space in the kitchen and unique built-in storage in the bathroom. We love the covered porch and the yard with a privacy fence. Carpet throughout keeps things cozy in cooler months and the 1-car garage will keep your car out of the elements. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!