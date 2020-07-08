All apartments in Kansas City
7404 Tracy Avenue.
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

7404 Tracy Avenue

7404 Tracy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7404 Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5865dc9091 ---- Another great rental from 333 Rent! You\'ll love all the cabinet space in the kitchen and unique built-in storage in the bathroom. We love the covered porch and the yard with a privacy fence. Carpet throughout keeps things cozy in cooler months and the 1-car garage will keep your car out of the elements. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7404 Tracy Avenue have any available units?
7404 Tracy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7404 Tracy Avenue have?
Some of 7404 Tracy Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7404 Tracy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7404 Tracy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 Tracy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7404 Tracy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7404 Tracy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7404 Tracy Avenue offers parking.
Does 7404 Tracy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7404 Tracy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 Tracy Avenue have a pool?
No, 7404 Tracy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7404 Tracy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7404 Tracy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 Tracy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7404 Tracy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

