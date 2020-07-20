7302 E 109th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1,300 Sq ft property was built in 1950 has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It features a very large view of the patio and backyard that allows you to interact with your guests at a bar-b-que or keep an eye on your children as they play. It also allows the room to be illuminated with natural light. This house comes with all new Appliances. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 Welcome. Must have a 4 bedroom Voucher or meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668. Equal Housing Opportunity.