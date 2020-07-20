All apartments in Kansas City
Location

7302 East 109th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,300 Sq ft property was built in 1950 has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It features a very large view of the patio and backyard that allows you to interact with your guests at a bar-b-que or keep an eye on your children as they play. It also allows the room to be illuminated with natural light. This house comes with all new Appliances. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 Welcome. Must have a 4 bedroom Voucher or meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7302 E 109th St have any available units?
7302 E 109th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7302 E 109th St have?
Some of 7302 E 109th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7302 E 109th St currently offering any rent specials?
7302 E 109th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 E 109th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7302 E 109th St is pet friendly.
Does 7302 E 109th St offer parking?
No, 7302 E 109th St does not offer parking.
Does 7302 E 109th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7302 E 109th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 E 109th St have a pool?
No, 7302 E 109th St does not have a pool.
Does 7302 E 109th St have accessible units?
No, 7302 E 109th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 E 109th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7302 E 109th St has units with dishwashers.
