7301 Northeast 46th Street, Kansas City, MO 64117 Winnetonka
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This Stunning 3 Bed 1 Bath house is located very close to Worlds of Fun/Restaurants and more! It also has a great view of the Kansas City skyline!
The spacious living area and bedrooms have all new carpet! The kitchen features new appliances/ countertop/and more! The white cabinets are complemented by all the natural lighting. The bathroom is newly remodeled as well. The basement brings a great amount of extra storage! The huge backyard will be a great area for summer BBQs and enough room for other activities. It also has two sheds for all your outdoor equipment!
Add this to your must-see list today!
Move-in Costs: * Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) * Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only) * $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs* *Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed* This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7301 Northeast 46th Street have any available units?
7301 Northeast 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.