7301 Northeast 46th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

This Stunning 3 Bed 1 Bath house is located very close to Worlds of Fun/Restaurants and more! It also has a great view of the Kansas City skyline!



The spacious living area and bedrooms have all new carpet! The kitchen features new appliances/ countertop/and more! The white cabinets are complemented by all the natural lighting. The bathroom is newly remodeled as well. The basement brings a great amount of extra storage! The huge backyard will be a great area for summer BBQs and enough room for other activities. It also has two sheds for all your outdoor equipment!



Add this to your must-see list today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.