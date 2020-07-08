All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

7301 E 111th Terrace

7301 East 111th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7301 East 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/59cfffe011 ----
Another great home from 333 Rent!! You\'ll love the generous amount of space in this home! Loads of cabinets with microwave above the range and a pantry and half bath off the kitchen. Ceiling fans in every room and storage closet in main bath. One car garage will help with bringing the groceries in out of the rain. Fully fenced yard includes storage shed. Will go fast!

*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*1 cat welcome (fees apply)
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 E 111th Terrace have any available units?
7301 E 111th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7301 E 111th Terrace have?
Some of 7301 E 111th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, cats allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 E 111th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7301 E 111th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 E 111th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7301 E 111th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7301 E 111th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7301 E 111th Terrace offers parking.
Does 7301 E 111th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 E 111th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 E 111th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7301 E 111th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7301 E 111th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7301 E 111th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 E 111th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7301 E 111th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

