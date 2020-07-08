7301 E 111th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony cats allowed garage ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/59cfffe011 ----

Another great home from 333 Rent!! You\'ll love the generous amount of space in this home! Loads of cabinets with microwave above the range and a pantry and half bath off the kitchen. Ceiling fans in every room and storage closet in main bath. One car garage will help with bringing the groceries in out of the rain. Fully fenced yard includes storage shed. Will go fast!



*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*1 cat welcome (fees apply)

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent

*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit



To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!