7100 NE 46th St

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMING SOON in the Northland!!-Register to be notified when showings begin. - Follow the link to schedule a viewing or register to be notified when showings begin!

Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.



This home is clean and fresh with a nice open floor plan. Newer carpet, updated kitchen and bath, light and bright neutral fresh paint throughout. The oversized one car garage will be great for storage and for weekend projects. Great neighborhood and easy access to highways. On a corner lot with a very private backyard. The patio is perfect for entertaining.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



