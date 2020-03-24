All apartments in Kansas City
7100 NE 46th St
7100 NE 46th St

7100 NE 46 St · No Longer Available
Location

7100 NE 46 St, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnetonka

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
COMING SOON in the Northland!!-Register to be notified when showings begin. - Follow the link to schedule a viewing or register to be notified when showings begin!
https://renter.rently.com/properties/887910?source=marketing
Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

This home is clean and fresh with a nice open floor plan. Newer carpet, updated kitchen and bath, light and bright neutral fresh paint throughout. The oversized one car garage will be great for storage and for weekend projects. Great neighborhood and easy access to highways. On a corner lot with a very private backyard. The patio is perfect for entertaining.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4850755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 NE 46th St have any available units?
7100 NE 46th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7100 NE 46th St have?
Some of 7100 NE 46th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 NE 46th St currently offering any rent specials?
7100 NE 46th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 NE 46th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7100 NE 46th St is pet friendly.
Does 7100 NE 46th St offer parking?
Yes, 7100 NE 46th St offers parking.
Does 7100 NE 46th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 NE 46th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 NE 46th St have a pool?
No, 7100 NE 46th St does not have a pool.
Does 7100 NE 46th St have accessible units?
No, 7100 NE 46th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 NE 46th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7100 NE 46th St does not have units with dishwashers.
