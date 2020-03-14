710 East 63rd Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath renovation walking distance to all the Brookside shops.

Brand new open kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops and modern backsplash.

So much charm throughout with a decorative fireplace and updated finishes!

Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher and microwave.

Two brand new bathroom renovations.

Master suite upstairs with expandable attic and renovated walk in shower. Newly tiled sunroom.

All new fixtures throughout and fresh interior and exterior paint.

Tenants pay all utilities and responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

No pets please.