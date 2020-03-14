All apartments in Kansas City
710 East 63rd Terrace
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:41 AM

710 East 63rd Terrace

710 East 63rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

710 East 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64110
Holmes Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath renovation walking distance to all the Brookside shops.
Brand new open kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops and modern backsplash.
So much charm throughout with a decorative fireplace and updated finishes!
Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher and microwave.
Two brand new bathroom renovations.
Master suite upstairs with expandable attic and renovated walk in shower. Newly tiled sunroom.
All new fixtures throughout and fresh interior and exterior paint.
Tenants pay all utilities and responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 East 63rd Terrace have any available units?
710 East 63rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 East 63rd Terrace have?
Some of 710 East 63rd Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 East 63rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
710 East 63rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 East 63rd Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 710 East 63rd Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 710 East 63rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 710 East 63rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 710 East 63rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 East 63rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 East 63rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 710 East 63rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 710 East 63rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 710 East 63rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 710 East 63rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 East 63rd Terrace has units with dishwashers.
