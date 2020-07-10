All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6936 Ewing Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6936 Ewing Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

6936 Ewing Ave

6936 Ewing Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6936 Ewing Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Strupwood

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27fcfaf049 ---- Don't miss out on this 3 bed 1 bath duplex available in Kansas City MO! It&rsquo;s located within minutes of lakes, parks, golf courses, the zoo and quick access to 435.

The beautiful home features plush carpeting and vinyl flooring throughout and plenty of large windows for natural lighting.

In the kitchen you&rsquo;ll find classic white cabinetry, along with a refrigerator and stove/oven.

The bathroom includes a shower/tub combo and a vanity.

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $750.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $650.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $300.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 750.00 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Nearest Cross Street: E Gregory Square Footage: 850 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/16 House Number: 6936 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: Half Off First Month's Rent Disposal Storage Space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6936 Ewing Ave have any available units?
6936 Ewing Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6936 Ewing Ave have?
Some of 6936 Ewing Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6936 Ewing Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6936 Ewing Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6936 Ewing Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6936 Ewing Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6936 Ewing Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6936 Ewing Ave offers parking.
Does 6936 Ewing Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6936 Ewing Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6936 Ewing Ave have a pool?
No, 6936 Ewing Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6936 Ewing Ave have accessible units?
No, 6936 Ewing Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6936 Ewing Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6936 Ewing Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary