6936 Ewing Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27fcfaf049 ---- Don't miss out on this 3 bed 1 bath duplex available in Kansas City MO! It’s located within minutes of lakes, parks, golf courses, the zoo and quick access to 435.



The beautiful home features plush carpeting and vinyl flooring throughout and plenty of large windows for natural lighting.



In the kitchen you’ll find classic white cabinetry, along with a refrigerator and stove/oven.



The bathroom includes a shower/tub combo and a vanity.



Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $750.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $650.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $300.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 750.00 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Nearest Cross Street: E Gregory Square Footage: 850 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/16 House Number: 6936 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: Half Off First Month's Rent Disposal Storage Space