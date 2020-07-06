6930 Ewing

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

South KC Duplex second floor unit with Garage - This Kansas City, Missouri duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The duplex has carpeting throughout, with tile in the bath and kitchen. The kitchen and bathroom are recently remodeled and the duplex has new windows throughout. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. There is an unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups storage area. There is a one car garage. There is a gas furnace and central air. Lawn care is provided by the landlord. Cats are accepted with additional Deposit and pet rent per month. Sorry no Vouchers



See our Website: www.rent-kc.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent is $750.00 Per Month



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3699917)