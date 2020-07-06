All apartments in Kansas City
6930 Ewing
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

6930 Ewing

6930 Ewing Avenue
Location

6930 Ewing Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Strupwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
South KC Duplex second floor unit with Garage - This Kansas City, Missouri duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The duplex has carpeting throughout, with tile in the bath and kitchen. The kitchen and bathroom are recently remodeled and the duplex has new windows throughout. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. There is an unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups storage area. There is a one car garage. There is a gas furnace and central air. Lawn care is provided by the landlord. Cats are accepted with additional Deposit and pet rent per month. Sorry no Vouchers

See our Website: www.rent-kc.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $750.00 Per Month

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3699917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Ewing have any available units?
6930 Ewing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6930 Ewing have?
Some of 6930 Ewing's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 Ewing currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Ewing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Ewing pet-friendly?
Yes, 6930 Ewing is pet friendly.
Does 6930 Ewing offer parking?
Yes, 6930 Ewing offers parking.
Does 6930 Ewing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6930 Ewing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Ewing have a pool?
No, 6930 Ewing does not have a pool.
Does 6930 Ewing have accessible units?
No, 6930 Ewing does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 Ewing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6930 Ewing has units with dishwashers.

