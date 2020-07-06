6930 Ewing

Amenities
South KC Duplex second floor unit with Garage - This Kansas City, Missouri duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The duplex has carpeting throughout, with tile in the bath and kitchen. The kitchen and bathroom are recently remodeled and the duplex has new windows throughout. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. There is an unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups storage area. There is a one car garage. There is a gas furnace and central air. Lawn care is provided by the landlord. Cats are accepted with additional Deposit and pet rent per month. Sorry no Vouchers
See our Website: www.rent-kc.com
Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $750.00 Per Month
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE3699917)