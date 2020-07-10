6908 East 98th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Corner lot in Bannister Acres with easy highway access and a great spot by the Cerner expansion!!

Ranch style with large living room, eat-in kitchen and great cabinet space!! Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave provided!

Off the kitchen, step out onto your large deck!

Great area for entertaining and a large backyard, fully fenced and with great shade.

Hardwood floors throughout!

Master bedroom with 1/2 bath direct access.

Large basement makes for great storage!

Cats ok, small dogs considered with $300 pet deposit ($150 non-refundable).

Only Lee Summit or Independence, MO Section 8 considered.

