6908 East 98th Terrace

Amenities
Corner lot in Bannister Acres with easy highway access and a great spot by the Cerner expansion!!
Ranch style with large living room, eat-in kitchen and great cabinet space!! Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave provided!
Off the kitchen, step out onto your large deck!
Great area for entertaining and a large backyard, fully fenced and with great shade.
Hardwood floors throughout!
Master bedroom with 1/2 bath direct access.
Large basement makes for great storage!
Cats ok, small dogs considered with $300 pet deposit ($150 non-refundable).
Only Lee Summit or Independence, MO Section 8 considered.
