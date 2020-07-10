All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6908 East 98th Terrace
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 PM

6908 East 98th Terrace

6908 East 98th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6908 East 98th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Corner lot in Bannister Acres with easy highway access and a great spot by the Cerner expansion!!
Ranch style with large living room, eat-in kitchen and great cabinet space!! Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave provided!
Off the kitchen, step out onto your large deck!
Great area for entertaining and a large backyard, fully fenced and with great shade.
Hardwood floors throughout!
Master bedroom with 1/2 bath direct access.
Large basement makes for great storage!
Cats ok, small dogs considered with $300 pet deposit ($150 non-refundable).
Only Lee Summit or Independence, MO Section 8 considered.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 East 98th Terrace have any available units?
6908 East 98th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6908 East 98th Terrace have?
Some of 6908 East 98th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6908 East 98th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6908 East 98th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 East 98th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6908 East 98th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6908 East 98th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6908 East 98th Terrace offers parking.
Does 6908 East 98th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6908 East 98th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 East 98th Terrace have a pool?
No, 6908 East 98th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6908 East 98th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6908 East 98th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 East 98th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6908 East 98th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

