All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6803 East 99th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6803 East 99th Terrace
Last updated February 14 2020 at 9:05 PM

6803 East 99th Terrace

6803 East 99th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6803 East 99th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
3 bdrm, 1.5 bath Ranch home with
nice family room that opens to your private back patio. You'll enjoy the updated Kitchen with new cabinets, counters, & appliances. Rec room in the basement also
has a work-out/hobby room and another room features a walk in Cedar Closet. The laundry room has a wash sink along with lots of built in shelving for storage. You'll appreciate your privacy with your fenced backyard and private patio area. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6803 East 99th Terrace have any available units?
6803 East 99th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6803 East 99th Terrace have?
Some of 6803 East 99th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6803 East 99th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6803 East 99th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6803 East 99th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6803 East 99th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6803 East 99th Terrace offer parking?
No, 6803 East 99th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6803 East 99th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6803 East 99th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6803 East 99th Terrace have a pool?
No, 6803 East 99th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6803 East 99th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6803 East 99th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6803 East 99th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6803 East 99th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary