6803 East 99th Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

3 bdrm, 1.5 bath Ranch home with

nice family room that opens to your private back patio. You'll enjoy the updated Kitchen with new cabinets, counters, & appliances. Rec room in the basement also

has a work-out/hobby room and another room features a walk in Cedar Closet. The laundry room has a wash sink along with lots of built in shelving for storage. You'll appreciate your privacy with your fenced backyard and private patio area. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.