All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6713 NW 104th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6713 NW 104th Terrace
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

6713 NW 104th Terrace

6713 NW 104th Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6713 NW 104th Ter, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
6713 NW 104th Terrace Available 06/01/20 {6713} Brookhaven by Summit Homes + New Construction + Excellent Location near MCI + Three Car Garage - Open and bright main level features gleaming hardwood floors and upgrades throughout!

Formal dining room as well as large breakfast area. Gorgeous great room with wall of windows and charming gas fireplace. Amazing kitchen with large center island, Bosch appliances, granite counters and a huge walk in pantry!

Upstairs master suite with spa like bathroom featuring tiled bath with large shower, jetted tub and granite double vanity. Bedroom level laundry!

Huge unfinished basement great for storage. 3 car garage

Pathfinder Elementary
Barry Middle
Platte County High

(RLNE5683363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 NW 104th Terrace have any available units?
6713 NW 104th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6713 NW 104th Terrace have?
Some of 6713 NW 104th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6713 NW 104th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6713 NW 104th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 NW 104th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6713 NW 104th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6713 NW 104th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6713 NW 104th Terrace offers parking.
Does 6713 NW 104th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6713 NW 104th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 NW 104th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 6713 NW 104th Terrace has a pool.
Does 6713 NW 104th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6713 NW 104th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 NW 104th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6713 NW 104th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary