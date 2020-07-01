Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub new construction

6713 NW 104th Terrace Available 06/01/20 {6713} Brookhaven by Summit Homes + New Construction + Excellent Location near MCI + Three Car Garage - Open and bright main level features gleaming hardwood floors and upgrades throughout!



Formal dining room as well as large breakfast area. Gorgeous great room with wall of windows and charming gas fireplace. Amazing kitchen with large center island, Bosch appliances, granite counters and a huge walk in pantry!



Upstairs master suite with spa like bathroom featuring tiled bath with large shower, jetted tub and granite double vanity. Bedroom level laundry!



Huge unfinished basement great for storage. 3 car garage



Pathfinder Elementary

Barry Middle

Platte County High



