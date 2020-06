Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Kansas City, MO rents for $695 per month with a $695 security deposit. Features include new floors, central air, patio, basement for storage, and washer/dryer hook ups. Resident is responsible for all utilities and renters insurance is required. Section 8 applicants welcome to apply.