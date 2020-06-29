All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6307 E 102nd Terrace

6307 East 102nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6307 East 102nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6307 E 102nd Terrace have any available units?
6307 E 102nd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6307 E 102nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6307 E 102nd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 E 102nd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6307 E 102nd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6307 E 102nd Terrace offer parking?
No, 6307 E 102nd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6307 E 102nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6307 E 102nd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 E 102nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 6307 E 102nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6307 E 102nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6307 E 102nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 E 102nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6307 E 102nd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6307 E 102nd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6307 E 102nd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

