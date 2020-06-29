Rent Calculator
6307 E 102nd Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 42
6307 E 102nd Terrace
6307 East 102nd Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
6307 East 102nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6307 E 102nd Terrace have any available units?
6307 E 102nd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 6307 E 102nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6307 E 102nd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 E 102nd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6307 E 102nd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6307 E 102nd Terrace offer parking?
No, 6307 E 102nd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6307 E 102nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6307 E 102nd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 E 102nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 6307 E 102nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6307 E 102nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6307 E 102nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 E 102nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6307 E 102nd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6307 E 102nd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6307 E 102nd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
