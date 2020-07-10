6206 Fairlane Drive

Amenities
Come see this cozy 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Kansas City. All brick exterior on a nice sized lot. Hardwood floors in the all the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms and Eat-in Kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage and granite countertops. Nice enclosed backyard porch right off the Kitchen. Great for enjoying time outside regardless of the weather. Finished basement
with a recreation room and bonus space for office/den or extra storage space. There is a 1 car garage with new opener. Must SEE!!
Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pet possible upon approval.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 2/14/20
