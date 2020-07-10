6206 Fairlane Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage clubhouse

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Come see this cozy 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Kansas City. All brick exterior on a nice sized lot. Hardwood floors in the all the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms and Eat-in Kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage and granite countertops. Nice enclosed backyard porch right off the Kitchen. Great for enjoying time outside regardless of the weather. Finished basement

with a recreation room and bonus space for office/den or extra storage space. There is a 1 car garage with new opener. Must SEE!!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pet possible upon approval.



For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 2/14/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.