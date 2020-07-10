All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

6206 Fairlane Drive

6206 Fairlane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6206 Fairlane Drive, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Come see this cozy 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Kansas City. All brick exterior on a nice sized lot. Hardwood floors in the all the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms and Eat-in Kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage and granite countertops. Nice enclosed backyard porch right off the Kitchen. Great for enjoying time outside regardless of the weather. Finished basement
with a recreation room and bonus space for office/den or extra storage space. There is a 1 car garage with new opener. Must SEE!!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pet possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 2/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6206 Fairlane Drive have any available units?
6206 Fairlane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6206 Fairlane Drive have?
Some of 6206 Fairlane Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6206 Fairlane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6206 Fairlane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6206 Fairlane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6206 Fairlane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6206 Fairlane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6206 Fairlane Drive offers parking.
Does 6206 Fairlane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6206 Fairlane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6206 Fairlane Drive have a pool?
No, 6206 Fairlane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6206 Fairlane Drive have accessible units?
No, 6206 Fairlane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6206 Fairlane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6206 Fairlane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

