609 Central Street

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4268bc0b7 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. Live in the bustling heart of Downtown Kansas City! This fabulous condo is in one of the best locations in Kansas City! Just 3 blocks away from the North Loop streetcar stop at 7th and Main, you can make it all the way to Union Station without having to worry about where to park when you get there. You can also either walk or take the streetcar to fabulous downtown hotspots such as City Market, The Power & Light District, Cosentino’s Market, the Sprint Center, and Alamo Drafthouse! This unit comes with 1 gated reserved spot included in rent, so you won’t have to fret about finding parking downtown! It also has easy access to the highway, so whether you need to go to Overland Park or Liberty, it cuts down on your drive time! You’ll also get to access the great amenities offered in this secure building! There is a spacious community room, a fitness room, game room, and theatre room. There is also an indoor & outdoor pool, spa and tanning bed available to residents! Contact the leasing agent today to make this beautiful loft your new home!