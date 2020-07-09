All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
609 Central Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

609 Central Street

609 Central Street · No Longer Available
Location

609 Central Street, Kansas City, MO 64105
The Downtown Loop

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4268bc0b7 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. Live in the bustling heart of Downtown Kansas City! This fabulous condo is in one of the best locations in Kansas City! Just 3 blocks away from the North Loop streetcar stop at 7th and Main, you can make it all the way to Union Station without having to worry about where to park when you get there. You can also either walk or take the streetcar to fabulous downtown hotspots such as City Market, The Power & Light District, Cosentino&rsquo;s Market, the Sprint Center, and Alamo Drafthouse! This unit comes with 1 gated reserved spot included in rent, so you won&rsquo;t have to fret about finding parking downtown! It also has easy access to the highway, so whether you need to go to Overland Park or Liberty, it cuts down on your drive time! You&rsquo;ll also get to access the great amenities offered in this secure building! There is a spacious community room, a fitness room, game room, and theatre room. There is also an indoor & outdoor pool, spa and tanning bed available to residents! Contact the leasing agent today to make this beautiful loft your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Central Street have any available units?
609 Central Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Central Street have?
Some of 609 Central Street's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Central Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 Central Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Central Street pet-friendly?
No, 609 Central Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 609 Central Street offer parking?
Yes, 609 Central Street offers parking.
Does 609 Central Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Central Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Central Street have a pool?
Yes, 609 Central Street has a pool.
Does 609 Central Street have accessible units?
No, 609 Central Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Central Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Central Street does not have units with dishwashers.

