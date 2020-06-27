6019 Park Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Landlord says RENT!



This 1,224 Sq ft 3 Bed, 1 Bath Bungalow features hardwood floors throughout, a formal dining room area, low-maintenance yard, and shared driveway. Bonus room upstairs can double as a playroom or home office. Minutes from I-71 and the Research Medical Center, this centrally-located house has just undergone a fresh remodel and is waiting for you!



Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.



- $35 Application Fee per person



- No evictions



- No past due balances owed with previous landlords



- No felonies



Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.