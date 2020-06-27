All apartments in Kansas City
6019 Park Avenue

6019 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6019 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Landlord says RENT!

This 1,224 Sq ft 3 Bed, 1 Bath Bungalow features hardwood floors throughout, a formal dining room area, low-maintenance yard, and shared driveway. Bonus room upstairs can double as a playroom or home office. Minutes from I-71 and the Research Medical Center, this centrally-located house has just undergone a fresh remodel and is waiting for you!

Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.

- $35 Application Fee per person

- No evictions

- No past due balances owed with previous landlords

- No felonies

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 Park Avenue have any available units?
6019 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6019 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6019 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6019 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6019 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 6019 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6019 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6019 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 6019 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6019 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6019 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6019 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6019 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6019 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
