5937 Holmes Street, Unit 4

Amenities
Studio in great location close to UMKC, Rockhurst, Brookside. New flooring throughout, along with a new bathroom and tiled shower. New paint and fixtures, 2 large closets. 1 Off street parking spot. All electric unit, with water/sewer/trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25. Laundry available for $30 per month.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Renovated 4plex in quiet neighborhood. Great location close to UMKC, Rockhurst, restaurants, shopping.