5937 Holmes Street, Unit 4

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Studio in great location close to UMKC, Rockhurst, Brookside. New flooring throughout, along with a new bathroom and tiled shower. New paint and fixtures, 2 large closets. 1 Off street parking spot. All electric unit, with water/sewer/trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25. Laundry available for $30 per month.

Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)

Renovated 4plex in quiet neighborhood. Great location close to UMKC, Rockhurst, restaurants, shopping.