Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5913 Kensington Avenue
Last updated April 16 2019 at 10:43 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5913 Kensington Avenue
5913 Kensington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5913 Kensington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood
Amenities
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
This property could be a great space for your family! With 3 bedrooms, a good sized kitchen, and a playground near by, you are sure to love this rental! Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5913 Kensington Avenue have any available units?
5913 Kensington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5913 Kensington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5913 Kensington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 Kensington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5913 Kensington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5913 Kensington Avenue offer parking?
No, 5913 Kensington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5913 Kensington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 Kensington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 Kensington Avenue have a pool?
No, 5913 Kensington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5913 Kensington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5913 Kensington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 Kensington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5913 Kensington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5913 Kensington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5913 Kensington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
